eMagin (EMAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect eMagin to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EMAN opened at $0.44 on Monday. eMagin has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

