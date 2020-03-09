Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.22.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

