Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EHC. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Encompass Health from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.22.

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

