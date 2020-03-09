Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Raised to $100.00 at Stephens

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EHC. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.10.

Shares of EHC opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

