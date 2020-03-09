Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,105,800 shares of company stock valued at $43,901,350. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $804,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,377 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 30,128,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,569 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,194 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

