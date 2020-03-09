EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Sidoti boosted their price objective on EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $60.63 on Thursday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $78.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.66.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

