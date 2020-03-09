Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $5,035,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,146,496 shares of company stock valued at $29,890,693. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

