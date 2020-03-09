ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PLUS has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ePlus from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ePlus has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $99.63.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $428.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.40 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Equities research analysts predict that ePlus will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $88,505.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,851.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $119,032.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,051 shares in the company, valued at $7,748,032.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,639 shares of company stock worth $752,694 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 32.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 636.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

