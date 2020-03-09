Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) PT Raised to $68.00

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

ELS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $75.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.52. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12-month low of $55.10 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

