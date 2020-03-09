Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) & The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE: EPRT) is one of 246 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Essential Properties Realty Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 146.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 71.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Essential Properties Realty Trust lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 30.03% 3.83% 2.39% Essential Properties Realty Trust Competitors 22.32% 2.23% 2.49%

Volatility and Risk

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust’s competitors have a beta of 0.73, meaning that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 1 3 8 0 2.58 Essential Properties Realty Trust Competitors 3434 12210 11469 364 2.32

Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $23.20, indicating a potential downside of 3.89%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 8.49%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $139.36 million $15.61 million 38.32 Essential Properties Realty Trust Competitors $892.75 million $200.12 million 15.32

Essential Properties Realty Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust. Essential Properties Realty Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust competitors beat Essential Properties Realty Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 677 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

