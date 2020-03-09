Ethouse Trading 2.7% Higher This Week (HORSE)

Ethouse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, Ethouse has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Ethouse token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Ethouse has a total market cap of $47,245.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ethouse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Ethouse Token Profile

Ethouse (CRYPTO:HORSE) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. Ethouse’s total supply is 88,375,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,993,865 tokens. Ethouse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam. Ethouse’s official website is ethouse.app. The Reddit community for Ethouse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethouse is medium.com/@ethorse.

Buying and Selling Ethouse

Ethouse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethouse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethouse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethouse using one of the exchanges listed above.

