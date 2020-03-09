Evertz Technologies (ET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$119.79 million during the quarter.

Shares of ET opened at C$16.35 on Monday. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of C$15.75 and a one year high of C$19.27. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ET. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

