Express (EXPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Express (NYSE:EXPR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Express to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.25 million. Express had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Express to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.07. Express has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Express from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

