Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.98.

NASDAQ XOG opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $72.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,412,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 453,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 306,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,255,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 391,797 shares in the last quarter.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

