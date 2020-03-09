Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 126.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.6% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $217,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $181.09 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.44 and a 200-day moving average of $197.33. The company has a market capitalization of $516.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $414,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,296 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,702 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

