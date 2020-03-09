Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 464,193 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $132,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,296 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,702. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

FB opened at $168.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $516.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.33. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.