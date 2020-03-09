Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fangdd Network Group’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fangdd Network Group will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fangdd Network Group.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Fangdd Network Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSE DUO opened at $10.99 on Friday. Fangdd Network Group has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.25.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric SaaS-empowered transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

