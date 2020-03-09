Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Getting Neutral Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

FMAO opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $283.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

