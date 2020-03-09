Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Get Ferro alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Gabelli downgraded Ferro to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ferro from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ferro has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $864.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.09.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ferro had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $245.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 419.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.