Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Decreased by Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.

Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises about 8.6% of Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $51,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738,423 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,019 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,899,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,313,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,841,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.86.

FIS stock opened at $139.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $104.73 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.41. The firm has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 147.28, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

