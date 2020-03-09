Financial Analysis: Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) & Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) and Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Enstar Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unico American has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enstar Group and Unico American’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group $2.57 billion 1.46 $938.09 million N/A N/A Unico American $33.61 million 0.93 -$3.17 million N/A N/A

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Unico American.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enstar Group and Unico American, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Enstar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Unico American shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Enstar Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Unico American shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enstar Group and Unico American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group 36.46% 14.35% 3.16% Unico American -3.94% -2.13% -0.95%

Summary

Enstar Group beats Unico American on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including marine, aviation, transit, property and casualty binding authorities, reinsurance, accident and health, and non marine direct and facultative. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. It operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. It also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, the company offers group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

