Financial Contrast: CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) vs. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) and CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

60.3% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of CyrusOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CyrusOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyrusOne has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) and CyrusOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) $209.97 million 1.32 $36.74 million $0.82 13.77 CyrusOne $981.30 million 7.14 $41.40 million $3.63 16.82

CyrusOne has higher revenue and earnings than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyrusOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) and CyrusOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) 0 0 2 0 3.00 CyrusOne 0 5 9 1 2.73

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.15%. CyrusOne has a consensus price target of $73.89, suggesting a potential upside of 21.06%. Given CyrusOne’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CyrusOne is more favorable than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

Dividends

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. CyrusOne pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) pays out 79.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CyrusOne pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CyrusOne has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) and CyrusOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) 8.98% 18.13% 0.88% CyrusOne 4.22% 4.62% 1.88%

Summary

CyrusOne beats Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value add improvements to properties and operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies. With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its 48 data centers worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.