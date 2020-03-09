Financial Survey: Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) vs. Puradyn Filter Technologies (NASDAQ:PFTI)

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) and Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Sorl Auto Parts has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sorl Auto Parts and Puradyn Filter Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorl Auto Parts 0 0 0 0 N/A Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Sorl Auto Parts shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of Sorl Auto Parts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sorl Auto Parts and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorl Auto Parts $468.05 million 0.17 $12.74 million $1.23 3.45 Puradyn Filter Technologies $4.20 million 0.16 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Sorl Auto Parts has higher revenue and earnings than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sorl Auto Parts and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorl Auto Parts 4.32% 10.21% 2.89% Puradyn Filter Technologies -67.31% N/A -57.85%

Summary

Sorl Auto Parts beats Puradyn Filter Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sorl Auto Parts Company Profile

SORL Auto Parts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems. The company offers a range of products covering 65 categories and approximately 2000 specifications in automotive brake systems that are principally used in various types of commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. markets its products under the SORL brand through authorized distributors. The company exports its products to approximately 104 countries and regions. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rui'an, the People's Republic of China.

Puradyn Filter Technologies Company Profile

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a loop circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process. The company also manufactures disposable replacement filter elements for the Puradyn system. Its products are marketed to various industries that include hydraulic applications, and other users of engines or equipment that utilize up to 50 weight oil for lubrication. The company sells its products directly, as well as through manufacturer's representatives, distributors, or other agents to OEMs, other distributors, and national accounts. It serves oil and gas services, power generation, construction and forestry, commercial marine, mining, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

