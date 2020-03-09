First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.37. First Solar posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 139.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $4.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSLR. BidaskClub lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on First Solar from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

FSLR opened at $43.37 on Friday. First Solar has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,437,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $420,833.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,310 shares of company stock worth $2,099,959 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

See Also: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.