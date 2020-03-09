First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

First US Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First US Bancshares stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. First US Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 9.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUSB shares. TheStreet raised First US Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First US Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

