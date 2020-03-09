Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc decreased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 45,374 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Fiserv by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,159,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,306,000 after acquiring an additional 251,241 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,500 shares of company stock worth $14,498,720. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $106.81 on Monday. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

