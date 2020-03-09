FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $304.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $304.95.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $249.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.74 and a 200-day moving average of $297.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

