Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FSM opened at $3.32 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $544.99 million, a PE ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.