Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

FVI opened at C$4.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $729.33 million and a PE ratio of 105.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.22 and a 1 year high of C$6.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.66.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FVI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.80 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.70 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

