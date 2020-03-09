Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Down 25%

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT) were down 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 181,583 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 108,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04.

About Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project located in the Northwest Territories.

