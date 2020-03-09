Fountain (FTN) Hits One Day Volume of $93,723.00

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Fountain has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $93,723.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fountain has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fountain token can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com.

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.