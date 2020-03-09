Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on FELE. DA Davidson upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,816.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $190,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,030 shares of company stock valued at $970,632 in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $52.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.