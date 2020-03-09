Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$8.50 target price on the stock.

FRU has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$6.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.15. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$5.76 and a 12 month high of C$9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.86 million and a P/E ratio of -140.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,465.12%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.