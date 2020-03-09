Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €89.70 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €89.70 ($104.30) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.80 ($105.58) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($95.93) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €81.88 ($95.20).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €69.10 ($80.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €71.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1-year high of €81.10 ($94.30).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

