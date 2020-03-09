Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its price target decreased by Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FEC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Frontera Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Frontera Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

TSE:FEC opened at C$6.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.44. Frontera Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.55 and a 52-week high of C$15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.92 million and a PE ratio of 6.33.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

