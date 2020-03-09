Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $16.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.79 million, a PE ratio of -333.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.