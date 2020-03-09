General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Lifted to “Buy” at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.74.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in General Mills by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after acquiring an additional 950,411 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,257,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,459,000 after acquiring an additional 802,755 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

