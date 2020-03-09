Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 1,226 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $185.10 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $164.86 and a 52-week high of $211.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.