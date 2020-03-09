Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,382,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 70,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $57.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

