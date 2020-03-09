Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF comprises 1.5% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 6.16% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $54.99 on Monday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $55.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.