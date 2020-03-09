Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 132,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 67,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,513,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $3,956,000.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $41.04 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

