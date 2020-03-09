Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 3,155 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.6% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,519,000 after purchasing an additional 82,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $150.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.