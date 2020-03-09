Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Research Coverage Started at National Securities

National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GAIN. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Gladstone Investment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $402.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.91. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 49.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 70,360 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.