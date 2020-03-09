Gobi Capital LLC Buys 1,150 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Gobi Capital LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 324,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance makes up approximately 20.6% of Gobi Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gobi Capital LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $143,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,037,000 after buying an additional 352,127 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 303,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 43.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 35.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 200 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.74, for a total value of $86,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,997,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,231,545.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total value of $4,416,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,725 shares of company stock worth $74,215,338. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.17.

CACC opened at $422.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a current ratio of 35.47. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $385.36 and a one year high of $509.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

