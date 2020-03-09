Gobi Capital LLC Buys 3,590 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Gobi Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 7.8% of Gobi Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gobi Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $54,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,309,000. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 293,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $55,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $184.36 on Monday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.53 and a 200-day moving average of $186.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $366.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.