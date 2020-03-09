Gobi Capital LLC Has $155.50 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gobi Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 22.3% of Gobi Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gobi Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $155,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,404,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bank of Marin acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,296 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,702 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $181.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

