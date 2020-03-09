Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.02. Golar LNG posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GLNG. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

GLNG stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.32. Golar LNG has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $22.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $5,963,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $4,820,000. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.