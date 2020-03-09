Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.80 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CEC1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.73 ($6.67).

ETR CEC1 opened at €3.98 ($4.63) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 million and a PE ratio of 11.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.71. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €4.10 ($4.77) and a 52 week high of €5.75 ($6.69).

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

