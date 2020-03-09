Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $63.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $59.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEP. ValuEngine cut Nextera Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.50 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.83.

NEP stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $61.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

