Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLE has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.07 ($52.40).

HLE opened at €33.80 ($39.30) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1 year low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a 1 year high of €50.85 ($59.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.80.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

